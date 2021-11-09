Turkey reports 27,824 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], November 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Monday confirmed 27,824 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,259,503, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 187 to 72,314, while 28,255 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.



A total of 357,832 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 55.66 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 49.27 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 117.56 million doses including booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

