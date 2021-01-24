Turkey reports 5,856 new COVID-19 cases, 2,424,328 in total

Ankara [Turkey], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 5,856 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the country to 2,424,328.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 144 to 24,933, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,301,861 after 5,811 more recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 5.1 per cent while the number of seriously ill patients is 1,962 in the country, said the Ministry.



A total of 152,758 tests were conducted over the past day, bringing the overall number of tests in Turkey to 28,348,659.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of China's CoronaVac vaccine. More than 1,226,000 people have been vaccinated as of Saturday.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

