Turkish Interior Minister resigns over short-notice curfew

Ankara [Turkey], April 13 (ANI): Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Sunday announced his resignation from the post taking full responsibility for the hasty implementation of a two-day curfew, aimed to check the outbreak of coronavirus.

"The situation that arose after the announcement of this decision does not correspond to the lengthy and thorough process that has been conducted in the country in its fight with the epidemic. My experience should have not have allowed for the emergence of such a situation. Forgive me, our people, and Mr President. I am resigning from the post of minister of the interior," he was quoted as saying in a statement on Twitter by Sputnik.

According to a report by Anadolu dated April 10, the country's Interior Ministry had announced on Friday a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces beginning at midnight.

This led to people flooding the streets on Friday night to stock up food and emergency supplies.

The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has surged past 55,000 with the death toll at over 1000. (ANI)

