Turkish President refuses to accept Interior Minister's resignation

Ankara [Turkey], April 13 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has refused to accept Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu's resignation, according to the country's Presidential administration.

Soylu had earlier resigned from his post accepting full responsibility for the hasty implementation of a short-notice curfew imposed in several cities of the country to check the spread of coronavirus.

"Soylu's resignation was not accepted by the President, the minister will continue his work," Turkish Presidential administration was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

The minister was earlier quoted as saying by Sputnik that "the situation that arose after the announcement of this decision does not correspond to the lengthy and thorough process that has been conducted in the country in its fight with the epidemic".

"My experience should have not have allowed for the emergence of such a situation. Forgive me, our people, and Mr President. I am resigning from the post of minister of the interior," he had said.

According to a report by Anadolu dated April 10, the country's Interior Ministry had announced on Friday a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces beginning at midnight.

This led to people flooding the streets on Friday night to stock up food and emergency supplies.

The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has surged past 55,000 with the death toll at over 1000. (ANI)

