Turkish, Russian cargo vessels collide in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait

Istanbul [Turkey], September 25 (ANI): Russian freighter Rusich-10 and Turkish freighter Tahsin Imamoglu collided in the Bosphorus Strait Saturday, TASS news reported citing Turkish Coast Guard.



"Nobody was killed or injured in the collision, only the ships themselves were damaged. Coast Guard tow vessels were dispatched at the site," the agency said.

Before that, another incident involving a Russian ship happened in the Strait, the TASS report said.

"The Volzhsky-40 140-meter-long freighter en route from Tekirdag to Russia collided with a fishing vessel; following the incident, Coast Guard tugboats towed the freighter to the Ahirkapi anchorage," it added. (ANI)

