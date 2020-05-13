Twitter to permit employees to work from home 'forever'

California [USA], May 13 (Sputnik/ANI): Twitter said in a statement that it has announced a new policy permitting all of its employees to work from home not only through the current coronavirus pandemic but also indefinitely afterwards if they want to.

"[I]f our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen," the statement said on Tuesday.

Otherwise, employees would also have the option of returning to work in the company's offices with additional precautions when it was deemed safe to return to them, it said.

Twitter will not be opening its offices before September and there will be no business travel before that month, with very few exceptions, and no in-person company events for the rest of this year, the statement added. (Sputnik/ANI)