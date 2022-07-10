Two persons killed in boat accident in Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): At least two people were killed when a boat carrying 16 people capsized in Lagos on Friday afternoon, Nigerian authorities announced on Saturday.

At the time of the accident, the boat was traveling along a waterway in the Ojo area of Lagos, when "the tide of the water drifted the boat to a stationary barge, which caused it to overturn," said Ibrahim Farinloye, the zonal coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the southwestern region in a statement.

He said the boat captain breached the ban of ferrying passengers by night.



The marine police and volunteers swung into action after the accident happened, trying to locate all the missing victims. "Recovery operations are still ongoing," Farinloye said.

Boat accidents in the West African country are frequently reported due to overloading, bad weather and faulty operations. (ANI/Xinhua)



