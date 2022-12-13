Two police officers among 6 killed in Australia's Queensland

Queensland [Australia], December 13 (ANI): Six people, including two police officers, were killed in an execution-style ambush and siege at a rural property in Australia's Queensland state, 9News reported on Tuesday citing the police commissioner.

Queensland police said that Constable Matthew Arnold and Constable Rachel McCrow were shot dead "in the line of duty" at Wieambilla.

As per the news report, four police officers were initially shot at while visiting the property at Wieambilla to investigate reports of a missing person. The missing person's report involved a former school principal Nathaniel Train who was last seen in Dubbo in December last year.

As per the 9 News report, Nathaniel Train and his brother were among the people who died. A woman was also killed in the shootout with police. Matthew Arnold and Constable Rachel McCrow died at the spot while a neighbour was also killed, according to police.

Constable Randall Kirk suffered a bullet graze and was taken to hospital for treatment. Furthermore, Constable Keeley Brough managed to escape, according to 9 News. Police at around 2 am (local time) said that two more men and a woman were killed in a confrontation with officers shortly after 10:30 pm.

According to police, there was a seige and specialist officers were involved. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said that the officers "did not stand a chance" and "the fact that two got alive is a miracle," according to 9 News. She stressed that an investigation will be carried out into the shooting.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it a "heartbreaking day" for the families and friends of police officers who lost their lives. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he offered condolences to the people who lost their loved ones.

Anthony Albanese tweeted, "Terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. My condolences to all who are grieving tonight - Australia mourns with you."

Meanwhile, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said, "This is indeed a heartbreaking tragedy. And on the behalf of people of Queensland, I offer my deep condolences to the families and loved ones of those two young constables who were tragically killed." (ANI)