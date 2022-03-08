Two soldiers, nine terrorists killed in Mali attack

Bamako [Mali], March 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Two Malian soldiers and nine terrorists were killed in an Armed Terrorist Groups (GAT) attack on Monday in the north of the country, confirmed the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Armed Forces (Dirpa) in a statement released on Monday.



According to the statement, the attack targeted N'Tahaka-based troops in the Gao region (north); two Malian soldiers were killed and two others were injured. The air-land response of Malian army killed nine terrorists.

These tragedies occurred a few days after the terrorist attack in Mondoro (central Mali), which resulted in the death of at least 27 soldiers and 33 others.

Since 2012, Mali has been facing multifaceted security, political and economic crisis. The independence insurrections, the jihadist incursions and the inter-communal violence have caused thousands of deaths and left hundreds of thousands of people displaced, despite the presence of UN and European forces. (ANI/Xinhua)

