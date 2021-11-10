UAE foreign minister meets Syrian President in Damascus

Damascus [Syria], November 10 (ANI): United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met Syrian President Bashar Al Assad in Damascus and reviewed the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations, according to a media report.

According to UAE's state news agency WAM, the latest developments in the Middle East and Syria, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest, featured high during the meeting, which was held in the presence of Dr Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Syria, Mansour Fadlallah Azzam, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The two sides also reviewed the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.



His Highness Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to President Bashar the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further stability, progress and prosperity in Syria.

The Syrian president reciprocated the greetings and underlined the strong bonds between the two fraternal nations. He also commended the objective positions adopted by the UAE, WAM reported.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's keenness on ensuring the security, stability and unity of Syria, and its support for all efforts made to end the Syrian crisis, consolidate stability in the country and meet the aspirations of the Syrian people for development, progress and prosperity, the news agency added. (ANI)

