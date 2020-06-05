UAE provides over 708 tons of medical aid to 62 countries to combat COVID-19

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 5 (ANI): In a bid to combat COVID-19, UAE has provided more than 708 tons of medical aid, personal protection kits and supplies to 62 countries worldwide till date.

"While the UAE continues its constant work of supporting the global efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 disease, it has provided more than 708 tons of medical aid, personal protection kits and supplies to 62 countries worldwide to date, with direct beneficiaries exceeding 708,000 health workers," as quoted in an official release.

"In addition, 65 million indirect beneficiaries profited from the UAE's global efforts in combatting the spread of the virus," the release added.

According to the release, UAE is one of the first countries to reach out and extend a hand of help to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, where it has started early planning of many humanitarian initiatives to help curb the spread of the virus. (ANI)

