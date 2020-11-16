UAE's Etihad Airways to conduct daily flights to Tel Aviv starting March 2021

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The UAE's flagship carrier Etihad Airways on Monday announced the launch of daily flights from the capital of Abu Dhabi to Israel's Tel Aviv starting from March 28, 2021.

"The new service effective from 28 March 2021 will provide greater choice and convenience for point-to-point business and leisure travellers between the UAE and Israel. It will not only promote direct inbound tourism to Abu Dhabi, but will also give Emiratis and UAE residents the opportunity to discover Israel's historical sites, beaches, restaurants and nightlife," the airline said in an official statement published on its website.



Departures will be scheduled to connect through the UAE capital to key stations across the airline's network, including China, India, Thailand and Australia, the statement read.

On October 19, Etihad became the first airline of a Gulf country to operate a direct commercial passenger flight to and from Tel Aviv.

Regular flights became possible after the UAE announced its intent to normalize relations with the Jewish state in August. In a deal brokered by the United States and signed in September, the UAE and Bahrain agreed to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. (ANI/Sputnik)

