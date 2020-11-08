Uganda reports 214 new COVID-19 cases

Kampala [Uganda], November 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Uganda reported 214 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing its national tally to 14,066, said the Ugandan Health Ministry.



The new cases included a cargo truck driver who tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from neighbouring South Sudan, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 26 recoveries were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,753 since the first case was reported on March 21 in the country, according to the ministry.

So far, Uganda has recorded a total of 131 deaths due to COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

