UK coronavirus daily cases pass 50,000 for first time since January

London [UK], July 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain has recorded more than 50,000 new daily coronavirus cases, the highest number since mid-January, according to official data released Friday.

The country reported another 51,870 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,332,371, official figures showed.



The country also recorded another 49 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,642. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The British government has confirmed that most COVID-19 restrictions in England will end on Monday as part of the final step or Step Four of England's roadmap out of the lockdown.

But scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase likelihood of dangerous variants. (ANI/Xinhua)

