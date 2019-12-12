Ukraine: Odesa college's fire toll rises to 16

Odesa [Ukraine], Dec 12 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of casualties from a fire at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa has increased to 16 people, the regional police administration said Thursday.

"As of 6:45 a.m. [04:45 GMT] on December 12, the last of those who were considered missing were taken out from under the rubble. Sixteen people have fallen victim to the fire. Of those, two died in the hospital, another 14 were found at the scene of the tragedy," the police press service said in a statement.

The fire broke out last week at the Odesa Economics College. It was reported on Wednesday that 13 people were dead. A report indicated that the college was not equipped with smoke or fire detectors.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Odesa authorities to do everything to help those affected by the fire and quickly find out how the tragedy occurred. (Sputnik/ANI)

