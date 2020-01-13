Ukrainian jet to bring remains of 11 nationals killed in airliner crash

Kyiv [Ukraine], Jan 13 (ANI): A Ukrainian defence jet will bring the remains of the 11 nationals killed in a plane crash in Iran, said the country's Secretary of National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov.

"The Ukrainian Defence Ministry's plane will return from Tehran only after completing all the procedures and when we are able to pick up the bodies of all 11 Ukrainian citizens who died in a plane crash," Sputnik quoted Danilov as saying.

The Boeing 737 jet operated by Ukraine International Airlines took off on early Wednesday from Tehran for Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Minutes after taking off, it disappeared from radar.

Eighty-two Iranians, 63 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians died in the crash, which took place between the cities of Parand and Shahriar. There were also 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals among the victims.

Days later, Iran had admitted that the jetliner was "accidentally" shot down by missiles. (ANI)

