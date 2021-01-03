UN announces establishment of Libyan Political Dialogue Forum's advisory committee

Tripoli [Libya], January 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The UN Support Mission in Libya on Saturday announced the establishment of the Advisory Committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

"The committee's mandate will be strictly time-bound and its main mission shall be to discuss outstanding issues related to the selection of a unified executive and to put forward concrete and practical recommendations upon which the plenary shall decide," the mission said in a statement.



"In line with the LPDF's core principle of inclusivity, the mission has expanded the membership of the advisory committee to 18 members to ensure broad geographical and political diversity as well as the participation of women, youth, and cultural components," the statement added.

During the LPDF held on November 7-15, 2020 in Tunisia's capital Tunis, 75 Libyans representing the social and political spectrum of the Libyan society discussed a political roadmap to achieve lasting peace in war-torn Libya.

The participants agreed to hold general elections in Libya on December 24, 2021. They also voted on a mechanism to select a unified executive authority of the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

