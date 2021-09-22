UN calls on Libyan parliament to focus on preparations for elections

Tripoli [Libya], September 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Tuesday called on the Libyan House of Representatives (parliament) to focus on preparations for the upcoming elections.

The UNSMIL "has received, with concerns, reports that the House of Representatives (HoR) has passed a no-confidence motion against the Government of National Unity (GNU)," UNSMIL said in a statement.

The UN mission "expects that the efforts of the HoR would focus on finalizing the parliamentary elections law and that the leadership of the HoR would advance efforts to build broad consensus on the emerging electoral legislative framework," the statement said.

The UNSMIL urged the parliament to complete the work on the parliamentary elections law the next week.

The parliament on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of confidence from the GNU and keeping it as a caretaker government.



"The mission confirms that the current GNU remains the legitimate government up until it is replaced by another government through a regular process, following the elections. Its focus remains to bring the country towards the parliamentary and presidential elections on December 24, 2021 and providing the necessary services to the people," the mission said.

On Sept. 8, the parliament held a session to question Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah over financial and administrative violations, which Dbeibah denied as his government's budget wasn't approved by the parliament.

Dbeibah on Tuesday called on his supporters to protest against the parliament, adding that he would hold honest and free elections later this year.

The GNU was selected by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in February, ending years of political division in the country.

Libya is expected to hold general elections in December as approved by the LPDF. (ANI/Xinhua)

