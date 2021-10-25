UN chief condemns coup in Sudan, urges release of Prime Minister

New York [US], October 25 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the military coup in Sudan and called for the immediate release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

"I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok & all other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition," Guterres tweeted.

Earlier today, the United Nations expressed concern over reports of a military coup in Sudan and called on the security forces of the North African country to "immediately" release those reported to have been detained.



"I am very concerned about reports of an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine the political transition in Sudan. The prolonged detentions of the Prime Minister, government officials and politicians are reportedly unacceptable," said the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) for Sudan, Volker Perthes.

According to various media outlets, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has been put under house arrest after an unidentified military force besieged his house early on Monday. Citing Arab News daily, Sputnik reported that four of Sudan's cabinet ministers and one civilian representative of the Sovereign Council were also arrested in the early hours of Monday.

Volker appealed to the security forces to immediately release the detained ones. (ANI)

