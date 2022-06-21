UN envoy urges Libyan rival parties to bridge 'outstanding issues'

Cairo [Egypt], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The UN Libya advisor urged the rival factions in Libya to meet within 10 days at an agreed-upon location to bridge "outstanding issues" as their final round of negotiations ended in Cairo with no breakthrough on Monday.

The UN Secretary-General's Special Advisor on Libya Stephanie Williams said in a statement that the joint committee achieved a great deal of consensus on the contentious articles in the Libyan draft constitution, but " differences persist on the measures governing the transitional period leading to elections."

The negotiation between Libya's east-based parliament and the Tripoli-based High Council of State aimed to achieve consensus on a Libyan constitutional draft that may lead to successful elections.



Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 because of disagreements on the election laws among the warring parties.

In March, the rival parties formed a joint committee to reach a firm constitutional basis for national elections.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political instability ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. (ANI/Xinhua)

