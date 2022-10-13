UN principles must be upheld: India after abstaining on UNGA vote on Russia

New York [US], October 13 (ANI): After abstaining on the UNGA resolution condemning Russia, India on Wednesday expressed deep concern at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including the targeting of civilian infrastructure and deaths of civilians.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution condemning the Russian annexation of the four Ukrainian regions. 143 members voted in favour of the resolution while five voted against it. A total of 35 countries abstained from the resolution, including India.

The latest resolution, which comes after Russia vetoed a similar proposal in Security Council, condemns Russia's "attempted illegal annexations" of the four Ukrainian regions following "so-called referendums".

Delivering her explanation of the vote before the member states, Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said India has consistently advocated that no solution can be reached at human cost and escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest.

"We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," she said.



Ambassador Kamboj said that the global order that India subscribes to is based on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. "These principles must be upheld, without exception," she added.

Advocating the path of dialogue to settle differences and disputes, the Indian diplomat said "sincerely hope for an early resumption of peace talks to bring about an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the conflict."

"India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation," she said.

In her speech, Kamboj highlighted the substantial collateral damage that the global south has suffered due to "the trajectory of the Ukrainian conflict"

"As developing countries face the brunt of the conflict's consequences on fuel, food and fertilizer supplies, it is critical that the voice of the global south be heard and their legitimate concerns duly addressed," the permanent representative said.

During her explanation of the vote, she also quoted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where the minister had said, "India is on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there. We are on the side that respects the UN Charter and its founding principles."

She even brought up recent remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that "this cannot be an era of war." (ANI)

