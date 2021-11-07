UN Refugee Agency deplores violence at demonstration outside its main office in Tripoli

Geneva [Switzerland], November 7 (ANI): UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Sunday deplored violence that broke out during a demonstration outside its main office in Tripoli, Libya, in which at least three persons were attacked, with one person taken to hospital.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at around 09:30 outside the UNHCR's Libya office, which also houses its registration centre, UNHCR said in a statement.

A small number of violent demonstrators tried to block refugees and asylum-seekers, including women, children and families, from entering the premises for services. "As UNHCR staff tried to negotiate with them to let refugees in, two staff were hit as well as one security guard. The guard was taken to hospital with arm injuries," the statement said.



According to UNHCR, the main entrance to the building is now closed. UNHCR staff are still working inside and assisting more than 100 refugees and asylum-seekers who are currently inside the building.

Protestors have been trying to block access of refugees and asylum-seekers to the UNHCR registration centre since 3 November.

UNHCR called on those outside its offices, who are demanding immediate evacuation from Libya, to let vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees to access the premises for the delivery of assistance.

"We are extremely concerned that any disruptions to our work at the registration centre will affect our ability to process files for upcoming humanitarian flights out of Libya, jeopardising the departure of extremely vulnerable asylum-seekers out of the country," the UN agency said. (ANI)

