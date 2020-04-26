UN to screen Earth Anthem penned by poet-diplomat Abhay K

Antananarivo [Madagascar], April 26 (ANI): The United Nations, Department of Global Communications, Civil Society Unit along with DGC Civil Society Youth Representatives Steering Committee will host a youth-led live event to commemorate Earth Day on Monday (April 27) from 9 am-11 am (local time).

The event will provide an opportunity for youth from around the world to join in a conversation on climate action and response to COVID-19.

On this occasion, Earth Anthem penned by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay Kumar, put to music by Dr. L. Subramaniam and sung by Kavita Krishnamurti will be live-streamed globally on the Facebook page of the UN Department of Global Communications Civil Society Youth Representatives @theYouthReps.

This online conversation will focus on the efforts and challenges faced by youth climate activists and environmentalists during the current health crisis and aims to serve as a platform for youth to come together and share their perspectives and experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic facing the global community. (ANI)

