UN working with US on issue of visa refusal to top Kremlin cyber official: Spokesperson

New York [US], July 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Nations is in close contact with the United States on the issue of visas for delegations to UN events, including with regard to Washington's refusal to issue a visa to top Kremlin cyber official, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Tuesday.



"The Secretary-General and other senior UN officials remain in close contact with the host country and with concerned missions to the UN, including the Russian Federation, with respect to issues under the UN-US Headquarters Agreement. We proactively engage with the US Mission on visas for delegations to upcoming UN meetings at Headquarters and liaise with the Mission on specific cases that are brought to our attention," Haq said.

The UN is doing the same in the case of top Kremlin cyber official Andrei Krutskikh, he added.

Krutskikh was supposed to participate in the UN's meeting on information and technology security. (ANI/Sputnik)

