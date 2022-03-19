UNEP joins global alliance to advance human, planetary health

Nairobi [Kenya], March 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has joined a multilateral initiative that aims to advance human, ecosystems, and animal health simultaneously in line with the sustainability agenda.

The UNEP said in a joint statement released in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, Friday evening that by joining the One Health Alliance, the agency will offer the expertise required to tackle the ecological dimension of human and animal health.

Other members of the expanded One Health Alliance include the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).

Inger Andersen, the UNEP's executive director, said that strategic partnerships are the key to securing human, animal, and environmental health, and achieving long-term growth and stability.



"To secure the very future of this planet, we need more collaboration and partnerships," Andersen remarked, adding that ecosystems' health has proved to offer solid deterrence against the spread of disease-causing pathogens.

By signing a memorandum of understanding with the formerly tripartite partnership for One Health Alliance, the UNEP is expected to re-invigorate action on threats to animal, human and ecosystems health through collaborative research, capacity building, sharing of knowledge and technical expertise.

Among issues, the alliance will address include promoting access to clean drinking water, safe and nutritious food, renewable energy and clean air besides spurring action on the climate crisis to achieve sustainable development.

The expanded alliance will also focus on strengthening the ability of individual countries to tackle emerging infectious diseases, food safety risks, and anti-microbial resistance. It will revitalize action on neglected tropical or vector-borne diseases besides helping countries strengthen the resilience of their food systems in the face of climatic stresses.

According to the UNEP, there was an emerging consensus that sustaining green and inclusive growth, averting pandemics, and civil disturbances hinged on enhanced protection of vital ecosystems. (ANI/Xinhua)

