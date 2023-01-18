UNGA adopts resolution on 'Education for Democracy' co-sponsored by India

New York [US], January 18 (ANI): The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday adopted a resolution titled 'Education for Democracy' that reaffirms the right of everyone to education.

The resolution, which was co-sponsored by India, recognises that "education for all" contributes to the strengthening of democracy.

"BREAKING #UNGA has adopted the resolution on '#Education for #Democracy' by consensus, co-sponsored by India. This resolution reaffirms the right of everyone to education and recognizes that #EducationForAll contributes to the strengthening of democracy," the Indian mission in the UN tweeted.



Denmark thanked Mongolia for putting forward this important resolution.

"The #GeneralAssembly just adopted the resolution Education for #Democracy by consensus, recognizing the importance of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education - and lifelong learning opportunities for all. Thank you Mongolia for putting forward this important resolution," the Denmark mission at the UN said.

Earlier in March 2015, the UN General Assembly adopted a similar resolution encouraging all UN entities to use education to promote peace, human rights, and democracy.

The resolution encourages member states to integrate education for democracy into their education standards. (ANI)

