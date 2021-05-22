United, Delta Airlines to resume flights to Israel after ceasefire announcement

Washington DC [US], May 22 (ANI/Sputnik): United Airlines and Delta Air Lines will resume flights to Israel starting on Friday after a nearly 10-day break in air traffic due to clashes in the region according to the tracking website Flightradar24.

The United Airlines flight from New York to Tel Aviv is scheduled to depart at 11:00 p.m. ET and the Delta Air Lines flight at around midnight.

American Airlines, which also halted its flights to Israel due to safety concerns, has not yet scheduled any flights to Israel as flights on May 21-22 remain to be canceled, according to Flightradar24.

United and Delta canceled their flights to Tel Aviv on May 11 and American Airlines did the same the following day amid the escalating hostilities in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Later in the day, American Airlines said it will resume flights to Tel Aviv on May 24. (ANI/Sputnik)