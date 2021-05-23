UNSC calls on parties to fully comply with ceasefire in Gaza

New York [US], May 23 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday (local time) welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza and urged the sides to comply with the agreement while stressing the need for urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestine following the 11-day conflict.

"The members of the Security Council welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire beginning May 21 and recognized the important role Egypt, other regional countries, the UN, the Middle East Quartet and other international partners played in this regard. The Security Council called for full adherence to the ceasefire," the UNSC said in a press statement.

The members of the Security Council mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence.



The members of the Security Council stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza and called for support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery.

"The members of the Security Council stressed the urgency of the restoration of calm in full and reiterated the importance of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace with secure and recognized borders," the statement added.

The 11-day conflict reportedly killed 243 people, in the Gaza Strip and 12 people in Israel. Thousands of rockets were exchanged between Israel and Hamas before an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was struck on Thursday night. (ANI)

