UNSC condemns plan by Turkish Cypriot leaders for reopening Varosha

New York [US], July 24 (ANI): The UN Security Council has condemned the announcement by Turkish Cypriot authorities to reopen a part of Varosha for potential resettlement.

"The Security Council expresses its deep regret regarding these unilateral actions that run contrary to its previous resolutions and statements," UNSC said in a statement on Friday.

The UN Security Council further reaffirmed the status of Varosha outlined in relevant resolutions that consider attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants inadmissible and call to transfer this area to the administration of the United Nations.



The Security Council further called for the immediate reversal of this course of action and the reversal of all steps taken on Varosha since October 2020.

This comes after the leader of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, on Tuesday had announced that a segment of Varosha will be demilitarized and local residents will be able to apply to obtain property.

Several countries, including France, Israel, the UK, and the US, have condemned Turkey's move. (ANI)

