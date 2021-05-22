US agrees to terminate flight range limitations of South Korean missiles

Washington [US], May 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States agreed to end the flight range guidelines that limited South Korea's missiles to 800 kilometers (450 miles), South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a joint press conference with President Joe Biden.



"It is also with pleasure that I deliver the news on the termination of the revised missile guidelines," Moon said during remarks at the White House on Friday.

The two sides also agreed to further reinforce their combined defense posture, Moon said.

The missile guideline was issued in 1979 when South Korea was given US technologies and components for developing its own missiles. As a result of two revisions in 2001 and 2012, the permitted range of South Korean missiles was increased from the initial 180 kilometers to 300 kilometers and then 800 kilometers. (ANI/Sputnik)

