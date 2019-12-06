Minnesota [US], Dec 06 (Sputnik/ANI): US state of National Guard on Thursday lost contact with one of its Black Hawk helicopters during a maintenance test flight.
"On December 5, 2019, the Minnesota National Guard lost contact with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while it was conducting a maintenance test flight that originated from St. Cloud, Minnesota," National Guard said in a statement.
The statement added that three members of the Minnesota National Guard were on board the craft when it went missing.
The Minnesota National Guard and local emergency services are currently working to determine the location and status of the aircraft, the statement said. (Sputnik/ANI)
US: Black Hawk helicopter goes missing amid maintenance flight
ANI | Updated: Dec 06, 2019 07:04 IST
