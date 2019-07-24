Syria is marred by civil war since 2011.
Syria is marred by civil war since 2011.

US calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:17 IST

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Condemning continuous airstrikes by Russia and the Syrian government in Idlib province, the United States on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire to end the "humanitarian disaster".
"We condemn continued airstrikes by #Russia & [Syrian President] Bashar al-Assad in #Idlib. These strikes destroy infrastructure & kill civilians. There is no military solution in #Syria. We call for an immediate ceasefire & a return to the political process. End this humanitarian disaster," tweeted US secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Pompeo remarks came after atleast 31 people were killed in airstrikes on a market and residential areas in opposition-held northwestern Syria in the last two days.
Soon after the market attack, Syrian state media said that rebels shelled the government-held village of Jouring in northern Hama province, killing seven civilians.
Syria is marred by civil war since 2011.
More than 370,000 people were killed and millions were displaced in Syria and abroad since the beginning of the Syrian war in March 2011.
The Russian-backed offensive has so far failed to make major inroads into rebel territory in northern Hama and southern Idlib provinces, where the Islamic State (ISIS or ISIL) is putting up fierce resistance in their last remaining bastion in Syria.
However, Moscow and the Syrian army have repeatedly denied allegations of indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas or any campaign to paralyse the daily life in rebel-held areas.
Russia has blamed the terrorist group for breaking a truce by hitting government-held areas and said Turkey has failed to live up to its obligations under a deal brokered last year that created a buffer zone in the area that obliges it to push out rebels.
According to the United Nations, nearly half of the estimated three million inhabitants in northwest Syria - including Idlib province and parts of neighbouring provinces - had already fled the fighting and moved to areas near the border with Turkey. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:29 IST

4 Indian Navy clearance divers participate in Mine Warfare...

Mutsu [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Four Indian Navy clearance divers participated in Mine Warfare Exercise which is underway in Mutsu Bay in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:27 IST

US: Pompeo urges Imran Khan to take action against terrorist...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to take actions in order to defeat terrorist organisations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 05:33 IST

Pak's point of view was not appropriately presented in front of...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Asserting that it is time to reset Pakistan and US relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that, in the past, Islamabad's point of view was not "appropriately presented" in front of Washington.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 04:20 IST

US confirms Trump nominee Mark Esper's appointment as Secretary...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed former soldier Mark Esper as the new secretary of defence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 03:36 IST

Italy to work with Boris Johnson to ensure orderly Brexit: PM

Rome [Italy], July 24 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday said that Italy will work with newly elected Boris Johnson on ensuring orderly Brexit and to assure that the United Kingdom remains as "important and reliable partner of the European Union"

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 02:00 IST

Britons call Boris Johnson 'Britain's Trump': US President

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that people like him that why they are calling new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson "Britain Trump"

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 00:52 IST

US: Imran Khan meets Pompeo

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in the United States for a three-day visit, met US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 00:30 IST

2 killed, 20 injured in Quetta blast

Quetta [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Atleast two people killed and over 20 others suffered injuries in a bomb explosion in Quetta of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:18 IST

Media in Pak has more freedom than in Britain: Imran Khan

Washington DC [USA], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday made a bizarre claim that the media in his country has more freedom than that in Britain since he has assumed office, going by what they are allowed to report.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:14 IST

Will persuade Taliban to hold talks with Afghan govt: Imran Khan

Washington DC [USA], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he would meet representatives of Taliban after his return home from the US to persuade them to initiate talks with the Afghanistan government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 21:54 IST

11 killed in landslides in western Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 23 (ANI): At least 11 people were killed, while two others went missing, after landslides, triggered by incessant rains, buried houses in Nepal's western district of Gulmi on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:48 IST

IMF cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent for FY20

Washington DC [India], July 23 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its projection for India's economic growth by 0.3 percentage points to 7 per cent for the fiscal year 2019-20 owing to the "weaker-than-expected outlook" for the domestic demand.

Read More
iocl