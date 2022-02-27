US determination to expand NATO creates unpredictable situation: Cuba's Foreign Ministry

Havana [Cuba], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik): US persistence in pushing forward with NATO's expansion eastward is leading to unpredictable consequences that could have been avoided, Cuba's Foreign Ministry says.



"The American determination to continue the progressive expansion of NATO towards the borders of the Russian Federation has led to a scenario with implications of unpredictable scope that could have been avoided," the ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry added that the recent US and NATO deployments close to the Russian borders and the delivery of weapons to Kyiv amount to a "progressive military encirclement." (ANI/Sputnik)

