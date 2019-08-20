US Africa Command in a statement said the airstrike was carried out in coordination with the government of Somalia
US Africa Command in a statement said the airstrike was carried out in coordination with the government of Somalia

US military launches airstrike killing al-Shabab fighter

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:11 IST

Mogadishu [Somalia], Aug 20 (ANI): The United States military on Tuesday conducted an airstrike targeting a militant from an al-Qaeda allied terror group al-Shabab in Qunyo Barrow, Somalia.
US Africa Command in a statement said that the airstrike was carried out in coordination with the government of Somalia, reported Al Jazeera.
The director of operations for the command, Major General William Gayler, said though the militant was killed, there were no civilian casualties.
Al-Shabab is a militant group based in East Africa, which has been designated as a terrorist group by Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. It usually launches attacks on Somalia's fragile government which is backed by 20,000-strong African Union force-AMISOM and the United Nations.
Gayler said that the raid is an example of the pressure US Africa Command places on armed networks.
The military attack comes just days after the terrorists carried out an attack on a military base in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region. Al Shabab claimed that around 50 soldiers and two of its fighters were killed in the attack.
The terrorist group is responsible for a string of attacks in Somalia that have claimed the lives of scores of people. At least 10 people lost their lives and dozens were injured when a car bomb exploded at a crowded mall in the business district of Hamarweyne here in February. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 13:31 IST

Hong Kong: Man stabs three people after asking their views on...

Hong Kong, Aug 20 (ANI): An unidentified man on Tuesday launched an unprovoked knife attack on a group of people in 'Lennon Wall' of Hong Kong after asking them about their views on the anti-government protests. At least three people including two women have suffered injuries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:50 IST

Zakir Naik banned from making public speeches in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 20 (ANI): Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has been banned from giving pubic speeches anywhere in Malaysia, police said late night on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:40 IST

Laos: 8 Chinese nationals killed, 29 injured in bus crash

Vientiane [Laos], Aug 20 (ANI): At least eight Chinese nationals were killed and 29 others suffered injuries in a bus crash in northern Laos, the Chinese Embassy said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:59 IST

Tamil Nadu: Four Rameswaram fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday apprehended four Indian fishermen on charges of trespassing into their waters.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:05 IST

Chinese missiles threaten American bases on its doorstep

Hong Kong, Aug 20 (ANI): China has the ability, through conventional missiles contained within the arsenal of the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF), to decimate US military installations around Asia in places like Guam, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. Of course, retaking Taiwan - eith

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 07:06 IST

US extends ban on passports for N Korea travel

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The United States on Monday extended a ban on the use of US passports for travel to North Korea for another year, the State Department said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:46 IST

Johnson discusses economic issues, Brexit with Trump

London [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (local time) had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump and discussed a wide range of trade and economic issues, including Brexit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:20 IST

General accused of war crimes appointed as Lanka's Army chief

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 20 (ANI): President Maithripala Sirisena has named a general accused of grave human rights abuses in Sri Lanka's long-running civil war as the country's new army chief, an appointment sharply criticised as "deeply troubling" by the United Nations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 06:09 IST

After exiting INF treaty, US tests first ground-launched cruise missile

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The Pentagon on Monday said it had tested a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile with a range of more than 500 kilometres, the first such test since the United States pulled out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 05:52 IST

In conversation with Modi, Trump discusses developments in J-K

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday engaged in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed regional developments while stressing on the urgency to reduce tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 05:44 IST

US grants 90-day extension to Huawei to trade with American suppliers

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday said that the US government will reprieved Chinese telecom giant Huawei permiting the Chinese firm to buy supplies from American companies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 05:20 IST

Twitter removes 936 accounts linked to China for 'sowing...

San Francisco [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): Twitter on Monday (local time) announced that it removed at least 936 accounts linked to a campaign by China that were aimed at "deliberately" sowing political discord in Hong Kong, which has been rocked by anti-government protests since June.

Read More
iocl