US military shoots down drone approaching its base in Southern Syria

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The US military on Tuesday shot down one of two small drones flying towards the US At Tanf Garrison outpost in the southern Syria, and allegedly posing a threat to the base, media reported on Thursday.

According to NBC News, the US military on Tuesday spotted two small unmanned aerial systems (UAS) approaching the US At Tanf Garrison outpost and assessed them as showing hostile intent. Military shot down one of the drones, while the second UAS changed its course and left the area. It is unknown whether the drones were carrying explosives or not.

"As one of the UAS continued its course deeper into the At Tanf Deconfliction Zone, it was assessed as demonstrating hostile intent and was shot down," the US Central Command Spokesman, Bill Urban, said as quoted by the NBC News.



On October 21, the same US outpost was attacked with drones carrying explosives. The United States reported no casualties, but the base's facilities were heavily damaged. The US accuses Iran or Iranian-backed groups of being responsible for the attacks.

After the first attack, mayor of Iraqi city Ar-Rutbah close to the outpost told Sputnik that no signs of the attack were spotted.

The At Tanf Garrison outpost is a US military base within the territory controlled by the Syrian opposition close to borders with Iraq and Jordan. The US troops train Syrian opposition to fight the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) at the base. (ANI/Sputnik)

