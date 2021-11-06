US orders most of its civil servants, their families to leave Ethiopia amid hostilities

Washington [US], November 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Washington issued an order to its non-essential officials residing in Ethiopia to leave the country with their families due to the ongoing armed conflict.

On November 5, the Department of State ordered the departure of all non-critical US government officials and their families from Ethiopia, according to the official statement.



Ethiopia is currently facing an outbreak of violence linked to the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front militants toward the capital of Addis Ababa.

Earlier in the day, Twitter temporarily disabled the Trends feature in Ethiopia to make sure that the platform cannot be used to instigate violence in the conflict-torn country, the social media said on Saturday. On Thursday, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (PNLF) who are advancing upon the capital. (ANI/Sputnik)



