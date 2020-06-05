Vande Bharat Mission: 186 passengers departs from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 5 (ANI): A total of 186 passengers departed from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode, Kerala today under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Besides, six company labour charters also carried 1113 workers to different cities across India.

"1 special flight from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode took 186 pax today under Vande Bharat Mission. 6 company labour charters also carried 1113 workers to different cities in India. 2681 workers have been carried by company labour flights till today," the Indian Embassy in UAE said in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, an Air India Express flight for Kozhikode had departed from Kuwait with 175 passengers and 4 infants.

Meanwhile, Hardeep Singh Puri gave an update of the number of passengers that arrived in India on Thursday.

"Mission Vande Bharat, one of the biggest evacuation drives in the world continues to bring back Indians from all over the world. Today 3534 Indians returned from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Muscat, Kiev, Mauritius, Dublin, Jeddah, Riyadh & Dammam," Puri tweeted.

While responding to the concerns of some passengers regarding the rates of the Vande Bharat flights, Puri said that rates charges are reasonable when compared to evacuation flights of other countries.

"Some people have raised concern about rates being charged by @airindiain for special Vande Bharat flights. While rates being charged are not normal commercial rates, they are reasonable when compared to evacuation flights of other countries on same sectors," he said. (ANI)

