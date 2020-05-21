Vande Bharat Mission: Special flight takes off with 224 Indians from Sydney

Sydney [Australia], May 21 (ANI): An Air India special flight from Sydney carrying 224 Indian nationals is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

"First special Air India flight from Sydney to New Delhi, under Vande Bharat Mission, took off today with 224 Indians onboard," the High Commission of India in Australia said on Twitter.

The special flight AI-301 departed at 9:45 am (local time) from Sydney International Airport.

This is the first special flight arranged by the Indian government to repatriate Indian nationals stranded in Australia, due to the closure of international air travel in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as part of phased evacuation under the Vande Bharat Mission. (ANI)