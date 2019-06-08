Venezuela to open borders with Colombia

Caracas [Venezuela], Jun 8 (ANI): Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that he plans to reopen the country's borders with Colombia on Saturday (local time).

"In full exercise of our sovereignty, I have ordered the opening of the border crossings with Colombia in the state of Tachira, starting this Saturday #8Jun," the embattled president tweeted.

"We are a peaceful people who firmly defend our independence and self-determination," Maduro added.

The announcement came months after Maduro severed diplomatic relations with Colombia and other countries. Venezuela had closed its border with Colombia in February which led Opposition leader aido">Juan Guaido, recognised as the legitimate interim president by more than 50 Western allies, to allow trucks laden with unauthorised humanitarian aid enter into the South American country, CNN reported.

Maduro has repeatedly denied reports that a humanitarian crisis existed in Venezuela and suggested that aid efforts were part of a coup orchestrated by the United States.

Last month, the country's borders with Brazil and Aruba were re-opened in order to "restore economic, social, political and cultural life," Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami was quoted as saying in a televised speech.

Earlier on Friday, Guaido acknowledged divisions within the opposition, saying differences will be worked out gradually, because "we are all united in one cause."

"Yes, there have been differences and of course we are having them now," he told reporters during an event in Valencia.

Guaido was responding to comments made by US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo, who had said that it is difficult to keep the Venezuelan opposition united. (ANI)

