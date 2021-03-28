Venezuelan Opposition leader Guaido infected with COVID-19

Caracas [Venezuela], March 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says he has contracted the coronavirus but only has mild symptoms.

"...I want to responsibly inform the country that, after four days of quarantine as a result of some discomforts and despite having taken precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19," Guaido said in a Saturday Twitter post.

He added that his symptoms are "mild" and that he is in isolation and has informed all the people he had come into contact with recently.



"The pandemic has reminded us of our vulnerability as human beings. This danger is real and we are all at risk," Guaido said.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Nicolas Maduro from power.

In December 2020, Venezuela held parliamentary elections in which over 100 political parties and associations took part. Over 20 parties, including the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, refused to participate in the vote. The socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance (GPPSB) took 91.34 percent of the parliamentary seats, according to election results released by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Later in December, Juan Guaido said that Venezuela's opposition lawmakers would continue their work despite the parliamentary elections held earlier that month. (ANI/Sputnik)

