Venezuelan Parliamentary elections to be held in December - Head of Electoral Council

Caracas [Venezuela], July 1 (Sputnik/ANI): Parliamentary elections in Venezuela will be held in December, Indira Alfonzo Izaguirre, president of the country's National Electoral Council, said.

"In December, Venezuelans will elect 277 parliamentarians, which is 66 percent more lawmakers... It's time to choose," Alfonzo said, speaking on state television channel VTV.

The Venezuelan government has repeatedly stated its intention to hold elections to the National Assembly this year, while no specific voting date has been indicated. The election of state governors is scheduled for 2021. (Sputnik/ANI)

