Vice President Naidu departs for New Delhi after concluding visit to Union of Comoros, Sierra Leone

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday (local time) departed for New Delhi from Sierra Leone concluding his five-day visit to Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone.

India and Sierra Leone on Sunday signed six agreements including a Line of Credit to the tune of USD 30 million for irrigation development in Tomabum to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production.

"India is committed to being a reliable partner of #SierraLeone in its development journey. Today we have signed 6 MoUs/Agreements including a Line of Credit agreement for US $ 30 million for irrigation development in Tomabum for self-sufficiency in rice production," Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had said in a tweet shortly after his delegation-level meeting with President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, at the State House in Freetown.

On Saturday, the Vice President had met the country's Foreign Minister Nabeela Farida Tunis and held productive discussions on further building upon the growth of bilateral relations between India and Sierra Leone.

His visit was a part of India's Africa outreach policy, aimed at intensifying its engagement with the African continent. Naidu's trip marked the first high-level visit from India to the two African countries. (ANI)