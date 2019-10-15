Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu departed for New Delhi from Sierra Leone. Photo/ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu departed for New Delhi from Sierra Leone. Photo/ANI

Vice President Naidu departs for New Delhi after concluding visit to Union of Comoros, Sierra Leone

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 03:01 IST

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday (local time) departed for New Delhi from Sierra Leone concluding his five-day visit to Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone.
India and Sierra Leone on Sunday signed six agreements including a Line of Credit to the tune of USD 30 million for irrigation development in Tomabum to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production.
"India is committed to being a reliable partner of #SierraLeone in its development journey. Today we have signed 6 MoUs/Agreements including a Line of Credit agreement for US $ 30 million for irrigation development in Tomabum for self-sufficiency in rice production," Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had said in a tweet shortly after his delegation-level meeting with President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, at the State House in Freetown.
On Saturday, the Vice President had met the country's Foreign Minister Nabeela Farida Tunis and held productive discussions on further building upon the growth of bilateral relations between India and Sierra Leone.
His visit was a part of India's Africa outreach policy, aimed at intensifying its engagement with the African continent. Naidu's trip marked the first high-level visit from India to the two African countries. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 04:18 IST

Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo jointly win Booker Prize...

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo were on Monday (local time) announced as joint winners of 2019 Booker Prize.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 03:18 IST

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana's Pak tour style but with a twist

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 : As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Pakistan on their five-day visit, what struck many was the choice of Kate Middleton's attire.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:22 IST

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive on five-day visit to Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening for a five-day visit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:11 IST

Pakistan likely to be in FATF Dark Grey list

Paris [France], Oct 15 (ANI):The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is likely to take strong action on Pakistan given its inadequate performance on terror financing and has managed to pass in only 6 of the 27 items, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:51 IST

Nobel Prize is for entire movement, says Prof Abhijit Banerjee

Cambridge [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): After winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, Indian-origin economist Prof Abhijit Banerjee on Monday said the Prize is for the entire movement, which will "bring the message of policy-based on evidence and hard thinking to many other places as well."

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:37 IST

Economic partnership key pillar of India-Netherlands bilateral...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The economic partnership between India and the Netherlands is the key pillar of the bilateral relationship between two countries, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday, while calling on the Dutch companies to "partner with India in its growth story."

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:11 IST

Kurdish forces could be releasing imprisoned IS terrorists to...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Kurdish forces could be releasing imprisoned Islamic State terrorists to make Washington remain involved in northeastern Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:39 IST

Baloch leader vows support for Kurdish people

Undisclosed location [Pakistan], Oct 14 (ANI): Baloch leader Allah Nizar Baloch has condemned the ongoing military offence by Turkey on the Kurdish population living in north-east Syria, saying that the Ankara has invaded the territory of peace-loving Kurds.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:25 IST

British Indian organisations write to Corbyn, criticise Labour...

London [UK], Oct 14 (ANI): British Indian Organisations on Monday wrote a joint letter to UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, criticising a controversial emergency motion on Kashmir while stressing that it seeks to interfere in the "internal matters of and between third countries and is drafted in a

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:18 IST

Move on Kashmir India's internal matter, always in favour of New...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution is the country's internal matter, Syrian envoy to New Delhi Riad Abbas said on Monday, adding that any government in the world has the right to do what it deems fit to protect its citizens.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:05 IST

Indian entry to Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): An Indian entry to the eighth edition of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 has bagged a golden award in the outdoor garden category.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:33 IST

5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday morning.

Read More
iocl