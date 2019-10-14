Vice President Naidu interacts with Indian diaspora in Sierra Leone

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 14 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday (local time) interacted with the Indian community in Sierra Leone.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet, "#IndiaSierraLeone | VP @MVenkaiahNaidu interacted with the thriving Indian community in Sierra Leone which though small has been significant in promoting bilateral ties and creating opportunities for the local economy and society."

"In my visits abroad, I always, and as a matter of priority, meet with our community. And I must say, it is indeed a special and warm feeling to meet our people, our friends abroad and to share with them my thoughts and greetings from India," Vice President said while addressing the community.

Naidu also announced the opening of an Indian High Commission in Freetown.

"I am pleased to announce that we shall be opening our High Commission in Freetown shortly which would further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries besides taking care of the needs of the Indian diaspora staying in Sierra Leone," he added.

The Vice President asserted that India is one of the most inclusive and tolerant democratic countries in the world in which interests of all groups including minorities are taken care of with empathy and appreciation.

"India is on the move and is fast becoming a favorite investment destination for the world. Indian diaspora, as India's ambassadors in Sierra Leone, can build a bridge that connects your motherland with the land that you have chosen to live in," said the Vice President. (ANI)

