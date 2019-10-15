MEA official briefing media about Vice President's visit to Sierra Leone
MEA official briefing media about Vice President's visit to Sierra Leone

'Vice President referred on need to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations'

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 07:17 IST

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Sierra Leone referred on the need to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday (local time).
During his visit, the Vice President met the top leadership of the country including Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio.
"Sierra Leone President termed our relations as warm and excellent. He conveyed his personal gratitude for the visit of Vice President. He referred to the increasing engagement with India and thanked India for the Line of Credit of USD 30 million for irrigation and extensive assistance from India in capacity building, technology transfer," the MEA official said.
The two countries also expressed their resolve to work together at the United Nations, especially towards UNSC reforms.
"Vice President lauded the peaceful elections of 2018 and democracy taking strong roots in Sierra Leone. He appreciated the reform process taken up by the President. He also noted with appreciation the recent economic growth and recovery from the Ebola crisis," the official said.
The MEA official said Naidu's announcement of opening of the resident Indian mission in Sierra Leonne was received enthusiastically. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 06:21 IST

Trump authorises US Treasury, State Dept to sanction those...

Washington [US], Oct 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) signed an executive order authorising the Department of Treasury and the Department of State to consider and impose sanctions on individuals, entities, or associates of the Government of Turkey involved in actions that end

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 06:08 IST

Mexico: 14 policeman killed after being ambushed in Michoacan

Michoacan [Mexico], Oct 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Fourteen policemen were killed after being ambushed by 'alleged groups of armed people' in the municipality of Aguililla.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 04:18 IST

Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo jointly win Booker Prize...

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo were on Monday (local time) announced as joint winners of 2019 Booker Prize.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 03:18 IST

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana's Pak tour style but with a twist

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 : As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Pakistan on their five-day visit, what struck many was the choice of Kate Middleton's attire.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 03:01 IST

Vice President Naidu departs for New Delhi after concluding...

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday (local time) departed for New Delhi from Sierra Leone concluding his five-day visit to Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:22 IST

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive on five-day visit to Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening for a five-day visit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:11 IST

Pakistan likely to be in FATF Dark Grey list

Paris [France], Oct 15 (ANI):The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is likely to take strong action on Pakistan given its inadequate performance on terror financing and has managed to pass in only 6 of the 27 items, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:51 IST

Nobel Prize is for entire movement, says Prof Abhijit Banerjee

Cambridge [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): After winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, Indian-origin economist Prof Abhijit Banerjee on Monday said the Prize is for the entire movement, which will "bring the message of policy-based on evidence and hard thinking to many other places as well."

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:37 IST

Economic partnership key pillar of India-Netherlands bilateral...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The economic partnership between India and the Netherlands is the key pillar of the bilateral relationship between two countries, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday, while calling on the Dutch companies to "partner with India in its growth story."

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:11 IST

Kurdish forces could be releasing imprisoned IS terrorists to...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Kurdish forces could be releasing imprisoned Islamic State terrorists to make Washington remain involved in northeastern Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:39 IST

Baloch leader vows support for Kurdish people

Undisclosed location [Pakistan], Oct 14 (ANI): Baloch leader Allah Nizar Baloch has condemned the ongoing military offence by Turkey on the Kurdish population living in north-east Syria, saying that the Ankara has invaded the territory of peace-loving Kurds.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:25 IST

British Indian organisations write to Corbyn, criticise Labour...

London [UK], Oct 14 (ANI): British Indian Organisations on Monday wrote a joint letter to UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, criticising a controversial emergency motion on Kashmir while stressing that it seeks to interfere in the "internal matters of and between third countries and is drafted in a

Read More
iocl