'Vice President referred on need to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations'

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Sierra Leone referred on the need to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday (local time).

During his visit, the Vice President met the top leadership of the country including Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio.

"Sierra Leone President termed our relations as warm and excellent. He conveyed his personal gratitude for the visit of Vice President. He referred to the increasing engagement with India and thanked India for the Line of Credit of USD 30 million for irrigation and extensive assistance from India in capacity building, technology transfer," the MEA official said.

The two countries also expressed their resolve to work together at the United Nations, especially towards UNSC reforms.

"Vice President lauded the peaceful elections of 2018 and democracy taking strong roots in Sierra Leone. He appreciated the reform process taken up by the President. He also noted with appreciation the recent economic growth and recovery from the Ebola crisis," the official said.

The MEA official said Naidu's announcement of opening of the resident Indian mission in Sierra Leonne was received enthusiastically. (ANI)