Vietnam logs 15,311 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], December 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 15,311 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 15,300 locally transmitted and 11 imported, according to the Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were reported in southern localities, including 1,453 in Ho Chi Minh City, 895 in Tay Ninh province and 789 in Soc Trang province. The Vietnamese capital Hanoi also recorded 822 COVID-19 cases, up 426 from Wednesday.



The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,367,433 with 27,186 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, 1,050,979 patients have so far recovered, up 14,586 from Wednesday.

Nearly 130 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including some 56 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Thursday, the country has registered over 1.36 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

