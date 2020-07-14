Vietnam now has 16 people positive for SARS-CoV-2

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 13 (VNA/ANI): Vietnam had only 16 people positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) by 6 pm on July 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The country recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 12 hours, making the total number of infections remain at 372, including 232 imported ones.

July 13 also marked the 88th straight day without community transmission of the virus in the country.

As many as 350 patients or 94.1 per cent have recovered from the disease and there are no deaths.

Most of the remainders are in stable condition, with five negative for the coronavirus once and one at least twice.

There are 11,256 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas in quarantine at present, including 25 in hospitals, 10,816 in other quarantine sites and 415 at home or accommodation facilities. (VNA/ANI)

