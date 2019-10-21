A demonstrator gestures as Chilean soldiers advance carrying their weapons, during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago
A demonstrator gestures as Chilean soldiers advance carrying their weapons, during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago

Violence continues as Chile extends curfew for second night after new clashes

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 03:46 IST

Santiago [Chile], Oct 21 (ANI): Violence continued to mar the Chilean capital despite the government reversing its decision to hike subway fare as authorities here extended the curfew for a second consecutive night on Sunday (local time).
The dusk-to-dawn curfew goes into effect from 7:00 pm (local time), after which people should "be calm and all in their homes," top defence official General Javier Iturriaga was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.
Iturriaga was appointed the head of national defence by President Sebastian Pinera on Friday as he declared a state of emergency over the unrest.
At least three people have been killed in two days of violence.
The three died in a fire inside a Santiago supermarket that was ransacked as violent clashes between protesters and security forces continued, said the mayor of Santiago said.
Soldiers patrolled the streets in Santiago on Saturday for the first time since the military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet ended in 1990, to keep order following violent protests over subway fares.
The military presence was part of a state of emergency declared by Pinera.
The Chilean government has now suspended the rise in fares in the aftermath of the protests.
"I have listened with humility to the voice of my compatriots," Pinera said on Saturday evening.
He also appealed to people taking to the streets, saying "there are good reasons to do so" but calling on them "to demonstrate peacefully" and saying "nobody has the right to act with brutal criminal violence".
Protesters burned several subway stations and damaged dozens of others, and some set fire to an energy company building. Officials reported that 156 police officers and 11 civilians has sustained injuries and more than 300 people have been arrested so far in the Chilean capital. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:28 IST

NATO forms Working Group to monitor Turkish offensive in Syria: Reports

Moscow [Russia], Oct 21 (ANI): The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has established a working group to monitor Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, according to reports.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:06 IST

Rohingya refuges to relocate to flood-prone island next month

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 21 (ANI): Authorities here have said that thousands of Rohingya living in the refugee camps in southern coastal regions of Bangladesh will be relocated to an island in the Bay of Bengal that is prone to flooding.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:01 IST

Road in Bangla city to be named after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 21 (ANI): The road passing by Chittagong's Shah Amanat International Airport, the second-largest international airport in Bangladesh, will be renamed after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 03:59 IST

Kurds fully withdraw from besieged Syria border town

Damascus [Syria], Oct 21 (ANI): Kurdish fighters belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday fully withdrew from the besieged Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain in the first pullback under a ceasefire deal with Turkey brokered by the United States.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 03:49 IST

Nancy Pelosi's older brother, a former Baltimore mayor, passes away at 90

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's eldest brother Thomas D'Alesandro III, the former mayor of Baltimore, breathed his last on Sunday at age 90.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:12 IST

B'desh: 4 killed as police fires at protestors over defamatory FB post

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 21 (ANI): At least four people were killed after the police here on Sunday opened fire to disperse the crowd of protestors gathered to demonstrate against a blasphemous Facebook post that allegedly defamed the Prophet Muhammad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:46 IST

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo sworn in for final term

Jakarta [Indonesia], Oct 20 (ANI): Faced with a string of fresh challenges including security, corruption and economic slowdown, Indonesia's popular President Joko Widodo was sworn in on Sunday for a second and final five-year term.

 

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:42 IST

With arrival of Tihar, potters get busy in Nepal's ancient Bhaktapur town

Bhaktapur [Nepal], Oct 20 (ANI): With festival of lights Tihar around the corner, manufacturers of clay potteries are finding it difficult to meet the high demand for oil lamps (diyas or palas), which are traditionally used for celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:32 IST

Anti-austerity protests in Lebanon enter fourth day

Beirut [Lebanon], Oct 20 (ANI): Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Lebanon's streets as the anti-government protests in the country entered the fourth day on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:30 IST

Spain: Over 200 people detained since start of protests in Catalonia

Moscow [Russia], Oct 20 (Sputnik/ANI): Almost 200 people were detained since the beginning of violent pro-independence protests in Catalonia, Spanish Acting Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:23 IST

US Defence Secretary arrives in Afghanistan on unannounced stop

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 20 (ANI): US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday arrived in Afghanistan on an unannounced stop in the war-torn nation which is witnessing persistent attacks by Taliban.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:13 IST

US bombed own airbase in Syria before withdrawing troops

Damascus [Syria], Oct 20 (Sputnik/ANI): The US armed forces demolished their own airbase in Al-Hasakah province in northeast Syria before abandoning it and withdrawing troops, Syrian media reported on Sunday.

Read More
iocl