Voting begins for parliamentary elections in Tunisia

Tunis [Tunisia], Oct. 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The polling centres for the parliamentary elections opened in 24 provinces of Tunisia on Sunday.

More than 15,000 candidates from different parties, party coalition or independent candidates are competing for the 217 seats in the Assembly of People's Representatives (Parliament).

A total of seven million people are eligible to vote on Sunday's elections.

Voters cast their ballot in favour of a list in their home districts. According to data from the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), among the 1,572 confirmed lists, 687 are party lists, 722 are independent and 163 are a coalition.

The preliminary result of the elections will be announced on October 10 while the final result will be announced on October 13.

According to the Tunisian constitution, the party that secures more than 109 out of 217 seats in the parliament has the right to appoint a prime minister and form a government. (ANI/Xinhua)

