Waste reduction solutions provided at India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): After the conclusion of India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon (I-ACE), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Friday informed that more than 200 participants from 72 teams of students and start-ups provided waste reduction and waste-to-wealth solutions at the science event.

Srivastava also said that bilateral partnership between India and Australia in science and technology, innovation and education is leading the way to sustainable production and consumption.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison felicitated the participants of India Australia Circular Economy Hackathon (I-ACE) at a virtual award ceremony.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the event, PM Modi said there is a need to look at our consumption patterns, and how the world can reduce their ecological impact, adding that Circular Economy can be a key step in solving many of our challenges in this regard.



"I have full confidence in the energy, creativity and out of box thinking of our youths. They can offer a sustainable and holistic solution, not just to our two countries but to the whole world. The strong India and Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-COVID world," Prime Minister Modi said.

The idea of -ACE originated during the India-Australia Virtual Leaders' Summit between the Prime Ministers of India and Australia, held on June 4, 2020, MEA said in a statement.

The I-ACE Hackathon was organised jointly by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, India and Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), Australia with the aim of enabling students and start-ups/MSMEs from both countries to present innovative solutions for the development of a circular economy across the food system value chain.

I-ACE Hackathon was launched on October 16, 2020. The initial round received over 1000 registrations from India and Australia. The finals were held between February 9 and 11, where more than 200 participants in 39 teams from India and 33 teams from Australia took part, MEA said.

They attended five masterclass sessions, three dedicated mentoring sessions and three presentations/ jury evaluation sessions during the intense final round. Two university teams and two start-up/MSMEs from India and Australia were declared as winners.

The winners will be supported by the innovation and incubation ecosystems of both Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and CSIRO Australia to enable them to develop their solutions into products, MEA added. (ANI)

