West seeking to partially oust Russia from gas market: German lawmaker

Berlin [Germany], Sept 15 (Sputnik/ANI): The recent decision of the European Union (EU) to curtail Russian Gazprom's access to OPAL pipeline capacity is political in nature, and thus the West is seeking to partially oust Russia from the market in line with the traditions of the trade war and discredit it as a gas supplier, said German lawmaker and Chairman of the German-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Group Robby Schlund from Alternative for Germany (AfD).

On September 9, the EU court overruled the European Commission's 2016 decision that expanded Gazprom's access to OPAL's facilities as violating the energy solidarity principle. The European Commission promised to carefully analyse this decision. Gazprom must reduce gas transit via OPAL pipeline to 50 per cent of the capacity, in accordance with the recent EU court decision.

"The verdict is, of course, political. They are trying to oust Russia from the market, at least partially, and to discredit Russia in line with the traditions of the trade war. At the same time, there is an intention, by artificially reducing transit volumes, to increase the price for Russian gas in order to make the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) more competitive. Instead of justice and equality on the liberal market, the EU court decision will certainly lead to market distortion and higher cost of energy for European partners," Schlund told Sputnik.

The European Commission's decision gave the Russian company a possibility to additionally transport up to 10.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year via OPAL, taking part in relevant auctions. OPAL receives gas from the Nord Stream pipeline, which is laid from Russia's Vyborg to German Greifswald.

According to the politician, Germany will need additional gas deliveries from the Nord Stream in case of a cold winter, as "renewable energy sources, especially during the winter period, will lead to significant fluctuations in energy supply."

"We need constant gas deliveries from Russia for the safety of our population and the work of our economic engine in Germany," he added.

Schlund also reiterated the AfD's support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which is set to pass either through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. (Sputnik/ANI)

